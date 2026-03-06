Taylor Decker News: Let go by Detroit
Decker was released by the Lions on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Decker, a 2016 first-round pick from Ohio State, spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Lions. However, it now appears the team has decided to move in another direction. The veteran offensive lineman was due $18.2 million in 2026, and after conversations about a contract restructure broke down, he requested his release. Decker has started all 140 regular-season games he's appeared in, including 14 in each of the last two seasons. Even at 32 years of age, he's expected to be a coveted option for teams in need of offensive tackle help ahead of next season.
Taylor Decker
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Decker See More
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock15 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft 1st Round Mock41 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips62 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips68 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips69 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Decker See More