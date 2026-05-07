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Taylor Heinicke News: Chooses retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Heinicke announced his retirement Thursday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Heinicke signed with the Chargers last year but lost the backup job battle to Trey Lance, leading to his release in August of 2025. The Old Dominion product never found a new landing spot, and he chose to hang up the cleats after an unlikely but highly interesting NFL career. Heinicke went undrafted in 2015 and didn't start a game until 2018 with the Panthers. He ended up joining the XFL in 2020 where he reinvigorated his career, eventually signing with Washington and starting 15 games during the 2021 season. Heinicke finished with a career record of 13-15-1 while completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions through 42 games (29 starts).

Taylor Heinicke
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