Taylor Moton headshot

Taylor Moton Injury: Now considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Moton (tricep) is considered day-to-day, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

The 30-year-old offensive lineman missed the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Falcons after sustaining a triceps injury the week prior, but Canales' comments Monday indicate that Moton could return as soon as Week 7. Moton's practice participation will provide the best indication of his possible return Sunday, when the Panthers take on the Commanders.

Taylor Moton
Carolina Panthers
