Taylor Moton Injury: Questionable for Week 8

Moton (elbow) was limited during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.

Moton suffered an elbow injury during the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the Bears. It's kept the 2017 second-round pick sidelined for Carolina's last two contests, but he's given himself a chance to return Sunday after logging three consecutive limited practices this week. The Panthers could be without both Moton and fellow tackle Yosh Nijman (knee) for Sunday's game.