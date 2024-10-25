Fantasy Football
Taylor Moton headshot

Taylor Moton Injury: Questionable for Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Moton (elbow) was limited during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.

Moton suffered an elbow injury during the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the Bears. It's kept the 2017 second-round pick sidelined for Carolina's last two contests, but he's given himself a chance to return Sunday after logging three consecutive limited practices this week. The Panthers could be without both Moton and fellow tackle Yosh Nijman (knee) for Sunday's game.

Taylor Moton
Carolina Panthers
