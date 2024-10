Moton (elbow) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.

Moton was unable to return to practice this week and is set to miss his second consecutive game Sunday after sustaining an elbow injury in the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the Bears. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Moton was considered day-to-day, so he has a chance to return for Carolina's Week 8 matchup against the Broncos.