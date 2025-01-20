Taylor Rapp Injury: Considered day-to-day

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Rapp is considered day-to-day with a hip injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The veteran safety from Washington exited the Bills' divisional-round win over the Ravens due to a hip injury, and McDermott's comments Monday suggest he's got a chance to return for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. Rapp's practice participation throughout the week is likely to offer the best insight into whether he can return in time for Sunday's contest. If he's unable to go, expect Cole Bishop to start alongside Damar Hamlin in Buffalo's secondary.