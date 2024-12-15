Taylor Rapp Injury: Inactive Sunday

Rapp (neck/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The starting safety played last week with the same injuries but missed practice Wednesday. Rapp has played on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in 11 of the 12 games he's appeared in this season. With Rapp and Damar Hamlin (back) both out, Kareem Jackson and Cole Bishop are the next men up at safety for the Bills.