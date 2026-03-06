Taylor Rapp headshot

Taylor Rapp Injury: Let go by Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 4:26pm

The Bills released Rapp (knee) on Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Rapp ended the 2025 regular season on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury in late October that was severe enough for him to undergo surgery for. A recovery timeline for the 2019 second-rounder isn't clear, but he was a full-time starter for the Bills' defense since the 2024 season, so he should garner interest from teams looking for a veteran piece to their secondary.

Taylor Rapp
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
