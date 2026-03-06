Taylor Rapp Injury: Let go by Buffalo
The Bills released Rapp (knee) on Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Rapp ended the 2025 regular season on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury in late October that was severe enough for him to undergo surgery for. A recovery timeline for the 2019 second-rounder isn't clear, but he was a full-time starter for the Bills' defense since the 2024 season, so he should garner interest from teams looking for a veteran piece to their secondary.
Taylor Rapp
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rapp See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips53 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips56 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips62 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips68 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips69 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Rapp See More