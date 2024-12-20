Taylor Rapp Injury: Limited Friday, questionable vs. NE

Rapp (neck/shoulder) will be limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for this weekend's outing against New England, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Rapp missed his second game of the season in Buffalo's win this past weekend against Detroit, and he's now at risk of missing back-to-back matchups. The veteran is joined by safety Damar Hamlin on the questionable list, which could prime Kareem Jackson and Cole Bishop for more playing time like last week.