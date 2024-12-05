Taylor Rapp Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Rapp (neck/shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Rapp is working through neck and shoulder injuries, which he presumably picked up during the Bills' win over the 49ers this past Sunday. He'll have to log a full practice Friday in order to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Rams. Rapp has logged 62 tackles (34 solo), six pass defenses (including two interceptions) and one forced fumble across 11 regular-season games.