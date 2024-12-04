Taylor Rapp Injury: Picks up injuries

Rapp (neck/shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Rapp appears to have sustained neck and shoulder injuries in Buffalo's blowout win over the 49ers on Sunday night, despite playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recording six total tackles and one forced fumble. If he's unable to suit up for the Bills' Week 14 matchup against the Rams, rookie Cole Bishop would see increased work with the first-team secondary.