Taylor Rapp Injury: Questionable versus Detroit

Rapp (neck/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Rapp wasn't given an injury designation ahead of last Sunday's loss to the Rams due to the same injuries, and he went on to play all 77 defensive snaps. It's unclear if he suffered some sort of setback, but Rapp was unable to practice earlier in the week. Fellow starting safety Damar Hamlin (back) is also questionable for Sunday after he was downgraded to DNP on Thursday with a new injury. Already without starting CB Rasul Douglas (knee), Buffalo's secondary could be severely shorthanded against Detroit's high-octane offense.