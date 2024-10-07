Taylor Rapp Injury: Remains in concussion protocol

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Rapp is still in concussion protocol, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Rapp missed the Bills' Week 5 loss to the Texans after sustaining a concussion the week prior, and it appears he hasn't moved past the issue just yet. The veteran safety could practice in some capacity this week, but he must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for Buffalo's Week 6 matchup against the Jets on Monday night.