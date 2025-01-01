Taylor Rapp Injury: Still dealing with neck injury
Rapp (neck) was a limited participant at the Bills' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Rapp was able to play through his neck issue during Sunday's game versus the Jets, so it's likely Buffalo is simply taking a cautious approach ahead of Week 18. If he's able to log a full practice Thursday or Friday, he would likely go into the weekend without an injury designation.
