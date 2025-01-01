Fantasy Football
Taylor Rapp headshot

Taylor Rapp Injury: Still dealing with neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 10:36am

Rapp (neck) was a limited participant at the Bills' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Rapp was able to play through his neck issue during Sunday's game versus the Jets, so it's likely Buffalo is simply taking a cautious approach ahead of Week 18. If he's able to log a full practice Thursday or Friday, he would likely go into the weekend without an injury designation.

Taylor Rapp
Buffalo Bills
