Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Rapp (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Rapp will miss at least one contest as he works his way through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The starting safety didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday and Thursday. Cole Bishop figures to take over as a starter alongside Damar Hamlin with Rapp out of commission versus Houston.