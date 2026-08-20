Taylor Rapp News: Joining Denver

Rapp signed with the Broncos on Thursday, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

The eighth-year pro suffered a knee injury in late October of last season that required surgery, and then he was let go by the Bills on March 3. Now healthy again, he is joining Denver after working out for the team Aug. 12. Rapp, a second-round pick of the Rams in 2019, has started 74 of the 96 games he's played in during his career, and he has recorded over 80 tackles in four of his seven seasons.