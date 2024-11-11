Taylor Rapp News: Picks off Flacco in Week 10

Rapp registered seven tackles (five solo) and one interception during Sunday's 30-20 win over Indianapolis.

Rapp logged his first interception of the 2024 regular season Sunday. He picked off a deep pass from Joe Flacco intended for Alec Pierce early in the fourth quarter, which led to a two-yard rushing touchdown by James Cook 13 plays later. Through nine regular-season games, Rapp has accumulated 50 tackles (28 solo) and five pass defenses (including one interception).