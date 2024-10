Rapp recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Monday night's win over the Jets.

Rapp played all 63 defensive snaps, logging 100 percent of the snap share for the first time since Week 1. It was Rapp's first game back after suffering a Week 4 concussion. In addition to the eight tackles, Rapp racked up a season-best three pass breakups in the secondary. Rapp and Damar Hamlin have formed Buffalo's new tandem at safety this year.