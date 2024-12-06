Fantasy Football
Taylor Rapp News: Ready for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Rapp (neck/shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

The veteran safety appeared to be in jeopardy of missing Buffalo's Week 13 contest after logging a week of limited practice sessions due to shoulder and neck injuries. However, Friday's injury report suggests he'll play through the issues Sunday. Expect Rapp to start alongside Damar Hamlin as part of the Bills' top safety duo.

