Taylor Rapp News: Released by Denver
The Broncos released Rapp on Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Rapp signed with the Broncos last Thursday. The strong safety was looking to make a return to the NFL after recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in late October. Rapp was the starting strong safety for the Bills in 2025 before succumbing to injury, starting six games and logging 26 tackles (17 solo). The 28-year-old is now a free agent and can sign with any franchise that wants him.
Taylor Rapp
Free Agent
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