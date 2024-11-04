Fantasy Football
Taylor Rapp headshot

Taylor Rapp News: Tallies 10 stops vs. Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Rapp recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Rapp has played 100.0 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps in three of their last four games, recording 30 total tackles and three passes defending during that span. The Washington product ranks fourth on Buffalo's defense with 43 total tackles through eight appearances this season. Expect Rapp to continue starting alongside Damar Hamlin as the Bills' top safeties when the team travels to Indianapolis in Week 10.

Taylor Rapp
Buffalo Bills
