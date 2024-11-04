Taylor Rapp News: Tallies 10 stops vs. Dolphins

Rapp recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

Rapp has played 100.0 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps in three of their last four games, recording 30 total tackles and three passes defending during that span. The Washington product ranks fourth on Buffalo's defense with 43 total tackles through eight appearances this season. Expect Rapp to continue starting alongside Damar Hamlin as the Bills' top safeties when the team travels to Indianapolis in Week 10.