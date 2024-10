Hill (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Denver, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It looks like Hill will miss an opportunity to take on a larger-than-usual role in the absence of Saints wide receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee). Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that he's hopeful Hill can return for Week 8 against the Chargers (Oct. 27), per John Hendrix of SI.com.