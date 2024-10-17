Taysom Hill Injury: Not playing Thursday

Hill (ribs) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

After sitting out Weeks 5 and 6 due to rib fractures that didn't allow him to practice in advance of those contests, Hill was listed as limited on all three of the Saints' Week 7 injury reports. In the end, though, a doubtful designation forecast inactive status Thursday, which has come to pass. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau will continue to handle the bulk of the TE reps while Hill is sidelined.