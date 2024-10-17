Fantasy Football
Taysom Hill Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Hill (ribs) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

After sitting out Weeks 5 and 6 due to rib fractures that didn't allow him to practice in advance of those contests, Hill was listed as limited on all three of the Saints' Week 7 injury reports. In the end, though, a doubtful designation forecast inactive status Thursday, which has come to pass. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau will continue to handle the bulk of the TE reps while Hill is sidelined.

Taysom Hill
New Orleans Saints
