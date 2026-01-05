Hill started the season on the physically unable to perform list after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in December of 2024. He ended the 2025 campaign with an injury, leaving late in the Week 18 loss to Atlanta with a right shoulder issue. The 36-year-old finished with his worst season-long stat line since 2018, and he's now played just 21 regular-season games over the last two years. Hill is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but it's unclear if he'll continue playing or choose to hang it up this offseason, as he said in December that he would decide on his future "down the road." Whether he remains with New Orleans or joins a new team, Hill likely will not be a significant player in fantasy football moving forward.