Hill (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Had he been healthy enough to play, Hill might have taken on a larger role than usual with Spencer Rattler filling in for Derek Carr (oblique). As is, Hill's next chance to play is Thursday against the Broncos, with a lack of practice participation this week suggesting he isn't especially likely to be ready on a short week.