Taysom Hill Injury: Still not practicing

Hill (ribs) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

On the heels of Monday's loss at Kansas City, the Saints didn't hold a full session to begin Week 6 prep, but Hill still was listed as a DNP for a fourth consecutive injury report due to the rib fractures that he sustained Week 4 in Atlanta. He'll have two more opportunities this week to mix into drills before New Orleans potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.