Taysom Hill Injury: Suffers season-ending ACL tear

Hill was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear as well as additional damage to his left knee after undergoing further testing following Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The setback is a devastating one for Hill, who was just two weeks removed from delivering one of the fantasy performances of the season, when he accounted for three touchdowns, eight receptions, 188 yards from scrimmage and 18 passing yards in a Nov. 17 win over the Browns. Though he had been filling a variety of functions in the New Orleans offense in addition to contributing on special teams, Hill had tight-end eligibility in most fantasy leagues, where his involvement as a rusher in recent weeks had made him a high-ceiling lineup option. Now set to turn 35 years old in August and coming off a major injury that could affect his readiness for the 2025 season, Hill is facing a murky outlook moving forward. He's still on the Saints' books through next season after signing a four-year, $40 million extension in November 2021, though the 2025 portion of his deal contains no guarantees and could put him at risk of being cut.