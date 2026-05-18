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Taysom Hill Injury: Unlikely to return to NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 2:42pm

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said Monday that the team has not offered Hill a contract to return to New Orleans, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

It appears the team is moving on from the 35-year-old fan favorite. Hill has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Saints as a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type of player who saw snaps at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end across 118 career regular-season games. The free agent hasn't drawn any known interest this offseason after appearing in 13 contests last regular season. He rushed 52 times for 114 yards and one touchdown, averaging a career-low 2.2 yards per carry after averaging at least 5.0 yards per attempt in each of his previous eight campaigns.

Taysom Hill
 Free Agent
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