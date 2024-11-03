Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Taysom Hill headshot

Taysom Hill News: Compiles 60 total yards in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Hill secured four of five targets for 41 yards, rushed five times for 19 yards and a touchdown and threw an incompletion on his only pass attempt in the Saints' 23-22 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Hill filled his usual multi-purpose role and found his way to new season highs in receptions and receiving yards partly due to the exit of Chris Olave with a concussion in the first quarter. Hill also recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season on a seven-yard run in the second quarter, and he fell just short of reaching the 20-yard mark on the ground for the third straight game. The versatile veteran could see his involvement as a pass catcher remain slightly elevated during a Week 10 home matchup against the Falcons if Olave isn't able to clear concussion protocol in time for the contest.

Taysom Hill
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now