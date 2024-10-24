Taysom Hill News: Logs full practice Thursday

Hill (rib) practiced fully Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

This marks Hill's first uncapped session since he emerged from Week 4 action with rib fractures, thereby paving the way for him to return to action Sunday at the Chargers. Fellow TE Juwan Johnson (shoulder) has been limited in practice so far this week, so there's a chance Hill could act as the Saints' top option at the position if the former doesn't gain clearance to suit up Week 8.