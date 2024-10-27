Taysom Hill News: Logs six touches Week 8

Hill gathered in two of four targets for 21 yards to go along with four rushes for 20 yards during Sunday's 26-8 loss against the Chargers. He also completed his lone passing attempt for three yards.

Hill logged a season-high in targets during his first game back from a rib injury suffered Week 4. In his first three games this season, the 34-year-old was the Saints' No. 2 rushing option behind Alvin Kamara. It looks like he took on a bigger role in the passing game Sunday, as he tied for third on the team in targets behind Chris Olave (14) and Kamara (11). Hill's non-traditional role makes his production rather hard to predict, but his value as a rusher in the red zone combined with the team's lack of weapons should provide him some notable scoring chances when he's healthy. He'll look to make an impact as both a rusher and receiver during next week's game versus Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 3.