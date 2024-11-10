Taysom Hill News: Six touches in Sunday's win

Hill carried the ball four times for 14 yards and caught both his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Since returning from a rib injury in Week 8, Hill has seen at least six touches in three straight games, compiling 145 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD over that stretch. The versatile "tight end" will likely see modest but consistent volume again in Week 11 against the Browns, and his usage in the red zone makes him a threat to get into the end zone any given week.