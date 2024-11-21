Teagan Quitoriano News: Goes without target in Week 11

Quitoriano played 19 of the Texans' 64 snaps on offense and went without a target in Monday's 34-10 win over the Cowboys.

Since being signed off the Bears' practice squad in October, Quitoriano has been active for each of the Texans' ensuing six games. However, despite logging at least nine snaps on offense in all six of those contests, he's yet to draw a target. He'll continue to operate mainly as a blocker when he takes the field.