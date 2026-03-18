Teagan Quitoriano headshot

Teagan Quitoriano News: Lands with Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Arizona signed Quitoriano to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Quitoriano suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Falcons in 2025, though he wasn't targeted once in that span. He will be a candidate to contribute on special teams and as a blocker on offense for the Cardinals in 2026.

Teagan Quitoriano
Arizona Cardinals
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