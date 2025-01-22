Teair Tart News: UFA after 29-tackle season

Tart finished the 2024 regular season with one sack among his 29 tackles (15 solo). He also had one interception among two passes defensed, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble.

Tart played in all 17 regular-season games and suited up for the Chargers' season-ending 32-12 loss to the Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs, adding three tackles (two solo). The defensive tackle, who will turn 28 on Feb. 28, is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.