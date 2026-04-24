Ted Hurst News: Picked by Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers selected Hurst in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 84th overall.
Hurst probably fell this far out of plain-old bias against small-school players, and if so the Buccaneers should consider themselves lucky that the Georgia State star fell to them in the third round. He's big at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds and has the long-range speed (4.42-second 40) to thrive as a downfield-oriented 'X' receiver. The Buccaneers lost Mike Evans this offseason, but Hurst really does pose a similar dynamic, comparing more closely yet to Nico Collins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ted Hurst See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals4 days ago
-
General NFL Article
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-38 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft9 days ago
-
NFL Rookie Rankings
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings15 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ted Hurst See More