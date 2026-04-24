Ted Hurst headshot

Ted Hurst News: Picked by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 7:33pm

The Buccaneers selected Hurst in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 84th overall.

Hurst probably fell this far out of plain-old bias against small-school players, and if so the Buccaneers should consider themselves lucky that the Georgia State star fell to them in the third round. He's big at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds and has the long-range speed (4.42-second 40) to thrive as a downfield-oriented 'X' receiver. The Buccaneers lost Mike Evans this offseason, but Hurst really does pose a similar dynamic, comparing more closely yet to Nico Collins.

Ted Hurst
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ted Hurst See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ted Hurst See More
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
Author Image
Mario Puig
4 days ago
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
8 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
Author Image
John McKechnie
9 days ago
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
15 days ago
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
NFL
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
Author Image
Max Staley
24 days ago