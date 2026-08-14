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Ted Hurst News: Two grabs in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 1:32pm

Hurst brought in two of six targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.

With Emeka Egbuka (toe), Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan (knee) all sitting out, Hurst worked as the Buccaneers' de facto No. 1 receiver on the night. The rookie third-round pick recorded his first catch for a seven-yard gain on the Buccaneers' second drive, and he added a 12-yard grab on Tampa Bay's third possession. Hurst was also targeted by Connor Bazelak on a goal-line slant on the final ball thrown his way, but the pass was a bit behind him and broken up. Hurst enters his rookie season with elevated expectations after an impressive two-year tenure at the D1 level, and both Godwin and McMillan's recent injury history suggests Hurst could see plenty of opportunity in his first NFL season.

Ted Hurst
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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