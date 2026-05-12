Ted Hurst News: Viewed as true X receiver
Speaking with the media Tuesday, new Bucs OC Zac Robinson said third-round rookie Hurst is viewed as a "true X" receiver in Tampa Bay, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Hurst has the size at 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds and the long-range speed (4.42-second forty) to run the downfield routes vacated by Mike Evans, who is one of this generation's prototypical X receivers. The Bucs used the 84th overall pick on Hurst, who likely would've gone sooner if he'd faced stiffer college competition instead of playing at Georgia State. Hurst drew some Nico Collins comparisons in the pre-draft process. His main competition for playing time in three-wide sets figures to be Jalen McMillan.
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