Tedarrell Slaton News: Starts all 17 games for Green Bay

Slaton finished the 2024 season with 30 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season contests.

Slaton started all 17 games for the second consecutive season, but like fellow defensive tackle Kenny Clark, Slaton had his snaps dialed back under first-year DC Jeff Hafley, who rotated his linemen more than formed DC Joe Barry. After playing 56 percent of the snaps in 2023, Slaton's playing time dipped to 39 percent this past season, and he finished the year with 20 fewer tackles. Slaton is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in March.