Teddy Bridgewater News: Backup for divisional round
Bridgewater is active as the backup quarterback for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Bridgewater signed with the Lions on Dec. 26 and has operated as the emergency third quarterback in two games since. He'll be officially active for the first time this season and is set to serve as Jared Goff's backup.
