Teddy Bridgewater News: Emergency QB for Week 17

Bridgewater (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against San Francisco.

Bridgewater came out of retirement and signed with the Lions' active roster this past Thursday. Hendon Hooker will remain as the backup quarterback to Jared Goff on Monday while Bridgewater serves as the emergency quarterback. That means Bridgewater would only be allowed to see the field if both Goff and Hooker were to be taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.