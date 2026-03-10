Teddy Bridgewater headshot

Teddy Bridgewater News: New backup for Goff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Bridgewater has agreed to terms on a contract with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater previously spent time in Detroit as the backup to Jared Goff in 2023, and he returned to the NFL in 2025 to provide depth behind Baker Mayfield with the Buccaneers. Last year, across four regular-season appearances, Bridgewater completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 62 yards without a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for four yards. The 33-year-old signal-caller is as experienced as backups come and will provide the Lions with stability in the event that Goff misses any time in 2026.

Teddy Bridgewater
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teddy Bridgewater See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teddy Bridgewater See More
DraftKings NFL Week 13: Top Picks and Lineup Strategy
NFL
DraftKings NFL Week 13: Top Picks and Lineup Strategy
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
102 days ago
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Week 13: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
NFL
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Week 13: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
102 days ago
NFL Week 13 Predictions, Picks, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL
NFL Week 13 Predictions, Picks, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
Author Image
Joe Bartel
104 days ago
Beating the Book: NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
104 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
105 days ago