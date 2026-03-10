Teddy Bridgewater News: New backup for Goff

Bridgewater has agreed to terms on a contract with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater previously spent time in Detroit as the backup to Jared Goff in 2023, and he returned to the NFL in 2025 to provide depth behind Baker Mayfield with the Buccaneers. Last year, across four regular-season appearances, Bridgewater completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 62 yards without a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for four yards. The 33-year-old signal-caller is as experienced as backups come and will provide the Lions with stability in the event that Goff misses any time in 2026.