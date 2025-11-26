Bridgewater replaced Mayfield at halftime during Tampa Bay's 34-7 loss to the Rams in Week 12, at which point the game was already well out of contention. As a result Bridgewater completed just eight of 15 passes for 62 yards versus a dominant Los Angeles defense, but the veteran signal-caller will carry more preparation into Sunday's home game against Arizona if he's called upon to start. Mayfield is dealing with a low-grade AC joint sprain in his left shoulder and will be reevaluated closer to the end of the practice week, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.