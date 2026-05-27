Teddye Buchanan Injury: ACL recovery going well

Coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday that Buchanan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered in December, NFL.com reports.

While Buchanan's rehab seems to be progressing nicely so far, he's still less than six months out from the ACL tear he sustained in Week 15 of his rookie season, and there's still no timetable for his return to team activities. Until he's back to full strength, Trenton Simpson will be a candidate for increased reps at inside linebacker next to three-time All-Pro Roquan Smith.