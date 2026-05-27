Teddye Buchanan Injury: ACL recovery going well
Coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday that Buchanan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered in December, NFL.com reports.
While Buchanan's rehab seems to be progressing nicely so far, he's still less than six months out from the ACL tear he sustained in Week 15 of his rookie season, and there's still no timetable for his return to team activities. Until he's back to full strength, Trenton Simpson will be a candidate for increased reps at inside linebacker next to three-time All-Pro Roquan Smith.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teddye Buchanan See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips144 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips150 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips151 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips153 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips154 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teddye Buchanan See More