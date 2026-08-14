Teddye Buchanan headshot

Teddye Buchanan Injury: Activated off active/PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:18pm

The Ravens activated Buchanan (knee) off the active/PUP list Friday.

Buchanan passed his physical just eight months after tearing his ACL during the 2025 Week 12 divisional showdown against the Bengals. The inside linebacker can now take the next step in his recovery, working his way through padded practice. With such an early activation date, there is a good chance the initial prediction of a Week 1 return date is not only possible, but likely.

Teddye Buchanan
Baltimore Ravens
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