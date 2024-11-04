Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tee Higgins headshot

Tee Higgins Injury: Estimated as DNP on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Higgins (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Higgins has missed the Bengals' last two games after injuring his quad in practice 11 days ago. He's yet to practice since the injury, and the Bengals now have a short week ahead of a Thursday night contest against the division-rival Ravens. Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and rookie Jermaine Burton will continue to fill snaps if Higgins is unable to play versus Baltimore.

Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now