Tee Higgins Injury: Estimated as DNP on Monday

Higgins (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Higgins has missed the Bengals' last two games after injuring his quad in practice 11 days ago. He's yet to practice since the injury, and the Bengals now have a short week ahead of a Thursday night contest against the division-rival Ravens. Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and rookie Jermaine Burton will continue to fill snaps if Higgins is unable to play versus Baltimore.