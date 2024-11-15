Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tee Higgins headshot

Tee Higgins Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Head coach Zac Taylor expects Higgins (quadricep) to play Sunday night against the Chargers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com and Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official sitereport.

Higgins was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like the wideout is trending toward seeing his first game action since Week 7. Friday's injury report will clarify whether Higgins approaches Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff with an injury designation, or fully cleared to face Los Angeles.

Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now