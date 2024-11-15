Tee Higgins Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Head coach Zac Taylor expects Higgins (quadricep) to play Sunday night against the Chargers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com and Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official sitereport.

Higgins was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like the wideout is trending toward seeing his first game action since Week 7. Friday's injury report will clarify whether Higgins approaches Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff with an injury designation, or fully cleared to face Los Angeles.