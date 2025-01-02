Tee Higgins Injury: Gets questionable tag for Week 18

Higgins (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

The Bengals listed Higgins as questionable ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Broncos due to the same pair of injuries, but the wideout suited up and turned in perhaps the finest performance of his career. He finished with 11 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets, including the game-winning three-yard scoring grab in overtime. Higgins will once again carry a designation into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practices Tuesday through Thursday, but it would be a major surprise if he wasn't able to play Saturday, especially with the Bengals fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.