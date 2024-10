Higgins sustained a quadriceps injury during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

The Bengals will monitor Higgins throughout the weekend, but his status may come down to a pregame warmup ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Higgins is inhibited or unable to go, fellow WR Andrei Iosivas would be the likely beneficiary alongside top option Ja'Marr Chase.