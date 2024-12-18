Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tee Higgins headshot

Tee Higgins Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Higgins (rest/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins doesn't seem to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Browns, though a return to full participation Thursday or Friday would help put his fantasy managers at ease. He has played in four consecutive games after missing three due to a quadricep injury, posting 328 receiving yards and three touchdowns since his return.

Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now